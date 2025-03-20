According to Quantec geoscientists, a deposit with this large size and this high of a conductivity (extremely low resistivity) is likely explained by a significant system of interconnected mineralized fractures.

The main body of the conductive anomaly starts at a depth of ~400m and continues to a depth of ~1.5km, maybe deeper. The detectable length of the anomaly is ~1.4km in the SW-NE direction with a width of at least 700m and an open interpretation to the untested NW. This represents a total volume of over 665,000,000m 3 as determined by Quantec.

Noteworthy sulfides including chalcopyrite, molybdenite and pyrite prevailing over a continuous interval of 1100m.

Viscount's first drill hole in the Passiflora target seems to have most of the mineral assemblage and alteration zones that are typical of most known copper porphyry systems.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTC Pink: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the first deep drill hole on the Passiflora in Silver Cliff, Colorado has successfully been completed.

The first drill hole completed to a downhole depth of 1143m at the Passiflora has intersected continuous sulphide mineralization throughout the entire length of the hole. The drill hole which identified disseminated sulphides as well as more massive zones and abundant veins are present over an interval of 1100m. Pyrite and chalcopyrite was first identified at 465m, followed by galena at 854m and sphalerite noted tentatively at 213m but more confidently further down the hole. Magnetite was noted in trace amounts at 680m and biotite at 125m. Argillic alteration was encountered below the overburden, and around 200m it seems to change to phyllic alteration. Much of the hole after showed abundant overprinting of different types of alteration. Also, three mineralized breccia zones were identified during preliminary logging. Chalcopyrite is a brass-yellow mineral with a chemical composition of CuFeS2. It occurs in all copper porphyry deposits and is the main copper mineral in the porphyry systems.

The core is presently being logged in detail and prepared for assay. Viscount is currently in the planning stages for confirmation holes.

Jim MacKenzie, CEO of Viscount, stated: "The first deep drill hole at Passiflora was very consistent with the findings of the Quantec Titan survey and exceeded our expectations. As predicted, the core has abundant metallic minerals in disseminated and interlocking veins and masses that are all likely connected over an interval of 1100m. This first hole with the geologic setting, in a caldera, the associated alteration and the presence of Manto deposits, gives us the confidence of that a porphyry style deposit may be reason for the geophysical anomaly."







Photo 1. This photo shows both the vein pyrite. These are the metallic thin bands occur at several places in the core and are steep angles to the core. The more massive pyrite occurs on both sides of the wooden marker 1010 (306m). The core below the marker 1015 shows porphyritic texture; fine grey ground mass with white larger minerals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/245287_c2f7cf6a34c2c80d_002full.jpg

Photo 2. This piece of core exhibits three separate areas of galena, the major lead sulfide. They are bright metallic luster and lead-grey in color. In porphyry copper deposits they often present as an additional economic important metal to the copper.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/245287_c2f7cf6a34c2c80d_003full.jpg







Photo 3. The chalcopyrite can be seen as being more brassy in color to pyrite. When disseminated or in small veins, the metallic minerals are hard to tell apart. On the cross section of the core small blebs of pyrite can be seen, and are easier to tell apart from the chalcopyrite than the pyrite with the arrow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/245287_c2f7cf6a34c2c80d_004full.jpg

Figure 1, below, is a cross section of through line L1E which depicts a view of the massive, low resistivity anomaly described by Quantec. As shown, the bowl-shaped anomaly extends ~1400m (~4590 ft) across the center of the caldera, and at least 1500m (~4920 ft) deep, maybe deeper, depending upon the accuracy of resistivity detection below the conductive body.







Figure 1. A cross section through line L1E showing resistivity (in ohm-m) to a depth of ~2400

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/245287_c2f7cf6a34c2c80d_005full.jpg

With the volcanic history of the region as a caldera makes it completely reasonable to assume that the Passiflora target could be a porphyry at depth. This caldera is one of at least ten eruptive centers of the Central Colorado Volcanic Field (CCVF). Four of these ten have been further classified as silicic eruptive centers, of which the Silver Cliff caldera is one (McIntosh and Chapin, 2004). Another member of this classification is Cripple Creek Mine, a highly profitable, still active deposit located ~70km NNE of the Passiflora. The ore being mined at Cripple Creek is primarily from diatremes (volcanic breccia pipes), which overlie sulfide-altered, porphyritic igneous intrusions. Based on Viscount's first hole a similar system of sulfide-hosting igneous intrusions also exist at depth in the Passiflora target."

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

