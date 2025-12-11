Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated interpretation of the 2025 soil-geochemistry program at the Kate Silver Deposit ("Kate"), part of the Company's 100%-owned Silver Cliff Project in Custer County, Colorado. When integrated with historical and recent drilling, structural mapping and prior geophysical survey, the results reinforce Kate as a robust, near-surface epithermal silver system with multiple priority expansion targets.

Kate Silver Deposit - Strong Silver Anomaly

The 2025 MMI soil-geochemistry program (549 samples) covering an area of 1800 FT2 defined a coherent and highly developed silver-in-soil anomaly centered directly on the Kate Deposit. This anomaly forms a distinct north-south corridor extending into the Kate North and Kate Northeast target areas and aligns closely with the structural fabric of the known epithermal system. The strength and continuity of the anomaly support the interpretation that silver mineralization extends beyond the current NI 43-101 resource footprint.

Interpretation - Strong Epithermal Silver System Along a Continuous Trend

Integration of soil geochemistry, structural data, historical drilling and prior airborne imagery confirms that Kate hosts a strong epithermal silver system tied directly to the known resource. Mineralization appears to extend along a continuous north-south trend that remains open to the north, northeast. These characteristics are consistent with a larger, near-surface system and provide good guidance for the up-coming drill program.

Silver Expansion Potential

The Kate Deposit is a shallow, silver-rich epithermal system that hosts the current NI 43-101 mineral resource based on US$24/oz silver price. With silver prices now substantially higher than when the resource was estimated, the Company believes there may be potential-pending future drilling and NI 43-101 review-to re-examine cut-off assumptions as part of a future technical update. No new resource estimate or economic analysis has been completed.

The 2025 geochemical survey, combined with historical drilling, highlights expansion potential to the north and northeast. Historical drilling by previous operators returned numerous multi-ounce silver intercepts occur along the structural extensions near the Jay Gould breccia pipes, indicating the system remains open.

To the west, the Ben West alignment returned historical multi-ounce silver intercepts along a northeast-trending structure. This may represent a separate mineralized center or an extension of the Kate system. These zones collectively define a cluster of high-priority near-surface targets.

Viscount Past Drill Highlights

Throughout these six drilling campaigns performed at the Kate, fifty-four drill holes were drilled by Viscount. Of these, twenty-five drill holes presented intervals assaying greater than 110 g/t and ten drill holes displaying intervals assaying over 400 g/t.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/277332_cadec6fd04836865_002full.jpg

Figure 1: Silver-in-Soil Density Map (MMI Method)





Figure 1. Silver-in-Soil Density Map (MMI Method).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/277332_cadec6fd04836865_003full.jpg

2026 Drill Program Planning

Viscount is integrating the 2025 soil-geochemistry results with its 2022-2023 drilling data, structural mapping, historic drill information, and airborne imagery into updated 3D geological models. The 2026 drill program is expected to include 10 drill holes over a total distance of 500M to 750M:

Step-out drilling at Kate North

Step-out drilling at Kate Northeast

Drill testing of the Ben West structural corridor

Infill drilling within the existing resource envelope to support future technical work and revised NI 43-101

Permitting for the 2026 drill program is underway.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg CPG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is located in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

The Kate hosts a near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology). Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicate extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 17 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

Viscount's strategy is to acquire, explore, and advance high-potential mineral properties through systematic geological work, while continuing to build partnerships that support long-term development.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

