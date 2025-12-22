Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) provides market activity clarification and operational update.

Viscount wishes to clarify recent market activity and reaffirm the Company's operational outlook. During the final 30 minutes of trading on Friday, December 19, the Company observed irregular trading activity in its shares. Viscount confirms that there have been no material changes to its business, assets, or planned operations.

In keeping with best practices for market transparency, the Company's Chief Executive Officer promptly contacted the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and formally requested a comprehensive review of the trading activity.

As previously disclosed in two news releases issued during the week of December 8, Viscount continues to advance its exploration strategy at the Silver Cliff Project, with drill programs planned at both the Kate and Passiflora targets.

Kate - Near-Term Resource Growth

The planned drill program at the Kate target is designed to expand and upgrade the existing silver resource through:

Step-out drilling at Kate North and Kate Northeast to test extensions of known mineralization

Drill testing of the Ben West structural corridor, a key control on mineralization

Infill drilling within the current resource envelope to support future technical studies and an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate

Passiflora - District-Scale Copper-Gold Potential

At the Passiflora target, exploration work continues to highlight a compelling copper-gold system with characteristics consistent with a deeper porphyry source, including:

A well-defined copper-gold pathfinder geochemical corridor coincident with Quantec MT conductivity highs, mapped alteration, and mineralized intervals intersected in deep drill hole PF-23-03A

A planned first drill hole of 2026 designed to test breccia pipes and extend into the core of the Quantec MT anomaly. This angled hole is expected to reach approximately 1,500 metres and is intended to test the heart of the system

Viscount remains focused on disciplined exploration, systematic resource growth, and the delivery of long-term shareholder value, while maintaining the highest standards of market disclosure and regulatory compliance.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is located in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicate extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 9 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

Viscount's strategy is to acquire, explore, and advance high-potential mineral properties through systematic geological work, while continuing to build partnerships that support long-term development.

For additional information regarding the above and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the future potential of the deposit and its ability to put the Kate Silver Resource into production. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDAR. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Viscount Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

