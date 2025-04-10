PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in March, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.Consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in March, the same as in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on April 4.The price rise of food was almost completely offset by the price decrease of fuels, the agency said.The annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 6.1 percent from 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs declined by 1.9 percent. Inflation based on utilities rose somewhat to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated.The EU measure of inflation also softened to 2.7 percent in March from 2.8 percent. Monthly, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX