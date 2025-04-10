Company Selected to Present its Patented AI Technology at the premier international conference focused on the future of Geophysics Highlighting how its AI Technology is being adopted in the Rapidly Growing Defense and Humanitarian Sectors

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security solutions, announced today that its white paper, "Drone-Based AI for Landmine and UXO Detection and Mapping" has been accepted for presentation at the Annual Symposium on the Application of Geophysics to Engineering and Environmental Problems (SAGEEP) 2025 event hosted by The Environmental and Engineering Geophysical Society (EEGS). The paper showcases the Company's patented, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, drone-based imagery analysis technology's application in the rapidly growing defense and humanitarian sectors.

SAGEEP is a premier international conference focusing on the near surface, where practitioners, academics, researchers, consultants, students, and government representatives gather to hear presentations or view posters representing the latest in new approaches and methods in environmental and engineering geophysics. The technical program will also incorporate special sessions planned in Future of Geophysics- Innovative Geophysics and Engineering (FOG), Unmanned Vehicles and Drones, Geophysics for Archaeology and Forensics, GPR Platforms and case studies, HVSR, and Underwater Munitions Response Operations.

Safe Pro will present its patented AI-driven threat detection technology during the "Munitions Response Innovative Approaches and Emerging Sensors III" session demonstrating how its breakthrough solutions are transforming landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) detection. With over 1,290,679 drone images processed and 23,286 explosive threats mapped, Safe Pro's advanced AI has revolutionized demining operations in conflict zones such as Ukraine. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), SpotlightAI employs machine learning and one of the world's largest proprietary landmine and UXO datasets to deliver precision mapping and GPS-tagging of explosive threats. This hyper-scalable technology is enabling governments, humanitarian agencies, and enterprises to enhance situational awareness, mitigate risk, and save lives in high-threat environments.

"Being selected to present at SAGEEP 2025 is a great opportunity to expand our AI data offering into new vertical markets and further validates Safe Pro's pioneering role in AI-driven drone and security technologies," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "We are not only addressing some of the most pressing challenges in defense and humanitarian aid but also unlocking new market opportunities by delivering game-changing solutions that enhance safety and security worldwide."

The Company's AI-powered SpotlightAI technology, having surveyed more than 5,338 hectares, an area nearly the size of Manhattan, in Ukraine by its government and multiple global humanitarian aid organizations, is helping to significantly accelerate land remediation efforts. With strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, Safe Pro is well-positioned to expand its impact and penetrate new high-growth defense and security markets.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About SAGEEP 2025/3rd Munitions Response Meeting (SAGEEP)

SAGEEP is a premier international conference focusing on the near surface and is continuing our successful co-meeting on Munitions Response (MR) geophysics with the MR community. It's where practitioners, academics, researchers, consultants, students, and government representatives gather to hear presentations or view posters representing the latest in new approaches and methods in environmental and engineering geophysics. This year, the technical program will also incorporate special sessions planned in Future of Geophysics-Innovative Geophysics and Engineering (FOG), Unmanned Vehicles and Drones, Geophysics for Archaeology and Forensics, GPR Platforms and case studies, HVSR, and Underwater Munitions Response Operations. These and other special focus topics will add to broad scope of presentations spanning geohazards, hydrogeology, infrastructure, MR, sensor development, and much more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410735021/en/

