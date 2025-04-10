Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBL5 | ISIN: US00211V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 3IZ
Tradegate
07.04.25
20:23 Uhr
0,830 Euro
+0,035
+4,40 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7650,82016:03
0,7700,82015:54
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq:AACG), an international education services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report can be accessed at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.atai.net.cn under the section titled "SEC Filings."

ACG will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR representatives stated below, or at ir@acgedu.cn.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company

Investor Relations

ATA Creativity Global

The Equity Group Inc.

Ruobai Sima, Chief Financial Officer

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

+86 10 6518 1133 x5518

212-836-9611

simaruobai@acgedu.cn

lcati@equityny.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610

azhang@equityny.com

SOURCE: ATA Creativity Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.