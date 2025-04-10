Stella-Jones Inc.: Stella-Jones Announces the Appointment of Wesley Bourland as Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) ("Stella-Jones" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Wesley Bourland as Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 14, 2025.





Mr. Bourland joins Stella-Jones with a wealth of experience as a senior operations professional. He served most recently (2024-2025) as Chief Operating Officer for a leading supplier of hardwood lumber in North America, Europe and Asia, where he was responsible for 30 manufacturing and warehousing facilities across the U.S., including sawmills, concentration yards, and distribution facilities, and served as its Vice President of Operations from 2021 to 2024.

Prior to this, in his 13-year tenure at a manufacturer of steel structures, Mr. Bourland held several leadership roles including Senior Vice-President & General Manager (2018-2021), and Senior Vice President of Operations, Quality and Engineering (2015-2018). Earlier in his career, he completed his military service as the Operations Officer aboard a United States Navy ship, where he developed foundational leadership skills and a mission-driven approach to operations that continue to inform his professional ethos today.

A trained Mechanical Engineer with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas at Austin, Mr. Bourland will leverage his expertise in manufacturing, strategic planning and process optimization to steer the Company's operations and deliver further alignment in key areas of the business, such as Procurement, Environment, Health and Safety, and Engineering and Innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wesley to our team," said Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones. "He is a seasoned, results-driven leader with a proven aptitude to drive operational excellence through a culture of collaboration and innovation. As Stella-Jones continues to focus on being a partner of choice to its infrastructure customers across North America, Wesley is certain to be a point of strength to our continued success, and we look forward to his contributions," he concluded.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utilities companies with treated wood utility poles and North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.

Source: Stella-Jones Inc. Stella-Jones Inc. Contacts: Silvana Travaglini, CPA

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Stella-Jones

Tel.: (514) 940-8660

stravaglini@stella-jones.com

Stephanie Corrente

Director, Corporate Communications

Stella-Jones



communications@stella-jones.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fd54ff0-798b-4296-9573-37f64c9f1e18