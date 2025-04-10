Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
Bufab AB: Bufab's CFO leaves during 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Pär Ihrskog, CFO, has decided to leave Bufab to take on new challenges. Pär will remain in his current role until October 2025.

"I would like to thank Pär for his valuable contribution to Bufab and wish him the best of luck in the future," says Erik Lundén, President and CEO of Bufab.

The process to recruit a successor will begin immediately.

For further information, please contact:
Erik Lundén
President & CEO
+46 370 69 69 00
erik.lunden@bufab.com

Pär Ihrskog
CFO
+46 370 69 69 00
par.ihrskog@bufab.com

About Bufab
Bufab is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control, sustainability and logistics for C-Parts. Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, and is an international group that today consists of more than 50 companies. The group has 1,800 employees in some 29 countries and annual sales of SEK 8.0 billion in 2024. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Read more on www.bufabgroup.com.

