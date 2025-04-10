WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) and Crow Holdings announced that Core+ funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate have agreed to acquire a 95 percent stake in an industrial portfolio developed by Crow Holdings for $718 million. Crow and its partners will retain 5 percent ownership.The portfolio consists of 25 Class A buildings totaling 6 million square feet and is predominantly located in high-barrier submarkets in Dallas and Houston. Crow Holdings is a privately held real estate firm founded in 1948 based in Dallas, Texas. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX