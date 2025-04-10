Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Bitcoin treasury to 401 BTC, reinforcing its commitment to long-term Bitcoin accumulation and digital asset growth.

Neptune's average acquisition price per Bitcoin is US$31,564. For context, a January 2025 CoinDesk report noted that the average purchase price for Bitcoin buyers in 2024 was US$65,901. In addition, ARK Invest's Big Ideas 2025 report cited a global aggregate cost basis of US$40,980. Institutional holders like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), with an average cost of approximately US$67,458, highlight Neptune's disciplined and value-conscious approach to Bitcoin accumulation. Neptune has consistently leveraged market conditions to build a strong and growing position in the world's leading cryptocurrency.

"We believe in Bitcoin's long-term value and its role as the cornerstone of the digital asset economy. Our growing treasury reflects our confidence in Bitcoin's future and Neptune's disciplined approach to strategic asset allocation," said Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune Digital Assets.

Neptune employs a dynamic strategy to grow its Bitcoin reserves, melding dollar-cost averaging, opportunistic dip buying, proof-of-work mining, interest-bearing derivatives, and the conversion of staking rewards into Bitcoin. This broad approach ensures steady accumulation in all economic conditions while also maximizing yield of other operations.

Neptune continues to optimize its treasury management strategy, ensuring a balanced approach to Bitcoin accumulation and yield generation. As the cryptocurrency market evolves, the Company remains focused on maximizing shareholder value through prudent investments and operational efficiencies.

For more information on Neptune Digital Assets, please visit: www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248021

SOURCE: Neptune Digital Assets Corp