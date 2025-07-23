Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce the release of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the nine months ended May 31, 2025.

Neptune has reported robust financial and operational growth through May 31, 2025, underscoring its strategic focus on digital assets and transformative investments:

Total Assets Grew to $82.2 Million

As at May 31, 2025, a 62% increase over August 31, 2024 fiscal year end, driven by growth in digital currencies, which more than doubled from $31.3 million to $64.9 million.

Bitcoin Holdings Strengthened

Neptune's current Bitcoin treasury grew to approximately 405 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at $65.8 million, with an average cost of US$33,011 per BTC. Expansion continues via mining, staking conversions, and direct acquisitions, reinforcing a long-term accumulation strategy in the world's most valuable digital asset.

Solana Position Expanded

Current holdings total 35,460 Solana (SOL), up from an initial 26,964 SOL at an average cost of US$64. Staking strategies and partnerships have supported sustained growth and value capture. Neptune currently has open options trades representing an additional 3,000 Solana.

Revenue Update

Gross revenues for nine months ended May 31, 2025, reached $1.8 million, sourced from Bitcoin mining, staking, DeFi, and other activities. A decline from $2.5 million in the same period of the prior year reflects the impact of post halving mining revenue reductions.

Top Digital Asset Holdings

Neptune's largest positions are 405 BTC, 35,457 SOL, and 216,814 ATOM, alongside diversified positions in ETH, DOGE, DOT, S (formerly FTM), DASH, GRT, OCEAN, and others.

Adding to Strategic Investments in SpaceX

Neptune continues to expand its stake in frontier industries beyond blockchain, such as acquiring ownership of SpaceX shares. The Company's shares of SpaceX are valued at approximately $8.2 million as of May 31, 2025. Neptune continues to evaluate acquiring additional SpaceX shares based on private marketing terms and underlying fundamentals of such investment.

Liquidity Update

Neptune maintains a US$25.0 million revolving line of credit with Sygnum Bank, of which US$6.4 million is currently drawn.

"With Bitcoin recently reaching new all-time highs and the U.S. GENIUS Act establishing a federal framework for stablecoins, Neptune's strategic positioning and asset expansion are aligned with the most significant developments in the digital asset sector to date," said Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO. "As the digital asset ecosystem enters a new phase of mainstream integration, Neptune remains well-capitalized, strategically diversified, and poised to benefit from the expanding global demand for blockchain-based financial infrastructure."

Operating and Financial Overview







($CAD)







For the nine months ended

May 31, 2025



May 31, 2024

Mining revenue

666,970



1,539,179

Staking revenue

726,881



419,003

Direct mining expenses (not incl. depreciation)

(662,841 )

(1,175,078 ) Other income*

404,416



513,392

Total earnings

1,135,426



1,296,496









Depreciation**

138,365



215,386

Stock based compensation**

-



234,894

General expenses

1,666,215



1,244,186









Realized gain on settlements and sales

966,491



153,914

Revaluation gain on digital currencies***

22,119,466



20,619,885

Unrealized gain related to equity investments

2,138,612



4,442,156

Comprehensive income for the period

24,555,415



24,817,985









Financial Position







($CAD)







As at

May 31, 2025



August 31, 2024

Cash and receivables

1,413,645



6,398,130

Total digital assets

64,863,281



31,288,165

Total other assets

15,935,427



13,004,152

Total liabilities

7,888,361



805,904

Total shareholders' equity

74,323,992



49,884,543

Working capital****

3,122,927



11,714,173









* All non-Bitcoin mining, non-Staking revenue, and non-DeFi revenue generating activities

** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs

*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

**** Current assets less current liabilities



About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on Twitter (@NeptuneDAC).

