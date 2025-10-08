Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that its Bitcoin treasury has now surpassed $70 million CAD in value with over 410 Bitcoin. Neptune's early-mover advantage has resulted in a low average acquisition cost of approximately $33,600 USD per Bitcoin. The Company's BTC holdings value has grown 138% year-over-year.

Bitcoin remains the core of Neptune's treasury strategy, which continues to grow through a multi-pronged approach:

Consistent Accumulation: Bitcoin is added each month through dollar-cost averaging.

Staking-to-Bitcoin Conversion: A proprietary selection of altcoin staking rewards is swapped into Bitcoin at opportune moments, as an innovative "proof-of-stake mining for Bitcoin" model.

Derivative Trading: Selective derivative trades are executed to increase Bitcoin exposure while taking advantage of volatility.

Proof-of-Work Mining: Neptune also contributes to network security and treasury growth through traditional Bitcoin mining operations.

"We are proud to report steady growth in our Bitcoin treasury, which has now surpassed $70 million CAD," said Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune Digital Assets. "Our disciplined and conservative approach, combining dollar-cost averaging, innovative staking conversions, derivatives, and mining, continues to grow Neptune's holdings while diversifying revenue streams. This positions Neptune as one of the most resilient and forward-looking public companies in the digital asset sector."

Neptune believes its hybrid approach to treasury growth positions the Company uniquely among publicly traded digital asset firms, offering investors exposure to Bitcoin alongside diversified yield opportunities and unique private sector investments.

For more information on Neptune Digital Assets, please visit: www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269562

SOURCE: Neptune Digital Assets Corp