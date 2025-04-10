Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is no longer a quiet innovator-it's making moves that demand investor attention. Over the past few months, the Company has racked up a series of aggressive milestones, positioning itself at the forefront of commercial spider silk production.





Kraig Labs logo

Recent Milestones and accomplishments can't be ignored.





SpydaSilk® logo

SpydaSilk® Brand Now Fully Trademarked

Kraig secured four registered U.S. trademarks to protect its SpydaSilk® name, logo, and brand assets. With IP fully locked in, the company is now ready to market globally with confidence-particularly in luxury performance apparel and high-grade textiles.

Record-Breaking DNA Construct Redefines What's Possible

Kraig's synthetic biology team completed what's believed to be the world's largest DNA construct ever used for spider silk production. This advancement allows the Company to engineer silkworms capable of producing stronger, targeted fibers at higher yields-paving the way for commercial scalability

Largest BAM-1 Production Batch to Date

Kraig Labs is scheduled to wrap up its current production run, which should surpass its entire 2024 output for BAM-1, its proprietary recombinant spider silk. This operational win confirms that Kraig's infrastructure is ready to meet meaningful market demand.

Vietnamese Media Coverage Underscores Global Expansion

A major news outlet in Vietnam recently profiled Kraig's government-supported activities and growing presence in the region. With partnerships and production operations already underway, Kraig is establishing a stronghold in Asia's textile corridor.

Energy and Defense Sectors Eye Spider Silk Applications

Recent industry analysis highlights the growing interest in spider silk-based applications in ballistic armor, aerospace, energy-efficient materials, and beyond. Kraig's biomaterial platform is increasingly seen as a next-generation solution with cross-sector potential.

Investor Takeaway

The Company has moved beyond R&D and is executing across branding, production, and global positioning.

Biodegradable Spider silk is coming. Kraig Labs is making it real.

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News is a leading platform for public company market news. As a pioneer in digital media, we are committed to the rapid dissemination of financial market news and information. We excel in creating innovative public relations campaigns to help our clients effectively reach their target audience. 24/7 Market News offers paid coverage for public companies. For more information or PR inquiries, please contact: sales@247marketnews.com.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for disclaimer information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248081

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News