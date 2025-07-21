Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A0YJA0 | ISIN: US50075W1045 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Successfully Completes Lab-to-Field Transition for Three New Spider Silk Production Strains

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces the successful completion of the first rearing cycles for its three newest recombinant spider silk production strains. These newly developed strains were transitioned from the Company's R&D program into field production earlier this quarter and have now completed their first rearing cycle, delivering strong performance across key production metrics.

This successful lab-to-field transition marks a critical milestone in the Company's strategy to rapidly deploy advanced spider silk genetics into its operational model. All three new strains demonstrated excellent vitality and a strong alignment with large-scale production targets. These initial results validate the Company's development pipeline and underscore the scalability of its enhanced fiber engineering platform.

"This achievement demonstrates not only the power of our new transgenic lines but also the speed with which Kraig Labs can move innovations from concept to production," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. "With these new strains already in cocoon, we are now focused on rapidly expanding egg inventories through July and preparing for a second rearing cycle starting in early August."

The three strains now entering the cocoon stage represent the latest step in the Company's broader production roadmap. Kraig Labs is aggressively ramping up its egg multiplication efforts, which will supply the next generation of production cycles and integrate these powerful new lines into the Company's commercial operations. The successful launch of these strains provides strong proof of concept for future generations of even more advanced transgenic silks, currently under development.

"These early results are a powerful signal of what's ahead," Rice continued. "As we continue to build the world's first cost-effective and scalable spider silk production platform, this milestone sets the stage for deploying our most advanced technologies into the field with speed and confidence."

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


