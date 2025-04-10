WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash and Coco Robotics announced an expansion of partnership to offer sidewalk robot delivery for DoorDash customers in select U.S. markets. The U.S. rollout is now live in Los Angeles and Chicago. Coco has a fleet of over 1,000 emissions-free delivery robots.Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics, said: 'This collaboration marks an important step forward in reshaping urban delivery in the US, starting with Los Angeles and Chicago, to offer merchants and customers a reliable, sustainable, and delightful delivery experience.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX