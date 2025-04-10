Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Milyae Park
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
Fidelity European Trust PLC
b)
LEI
549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Fidelity European Trust PLC
GB00BK1PKQ95
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.60898
2,300
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Contact:
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347