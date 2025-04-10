WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Postal Service charges will go up from July 13.The U.S. Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of mailing services notifying it about the proposed price changes.The new rates include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents.The proposed adjustments, approved by the governors of the Postal Service, would raise mailing services product prices approximately 7.4 percent.The price changes are subject to review by the commission.As per the new rates, Domestic postcards will cost 62 cents, and International postcards will cost $1.70.The price of International letter will increase from $1.65 to $1.70.The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters will increase from 28 cents to 29 cents. The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for the Special Services products.Notably, the Postal Service will apply a 12 percent price reduction for postal insurance when mailing an item.The United States Postal Service delivers mail and packages to 167 million addresses almost seven days a week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX