Nvidia's stock experienced dramatic volatility following the unexpected announcement that the US government has temporarily suspended planned export restrictions on Nvidia's H20 graphics processors to China. The chip giant's shares initially surged an impressive 18 percent on Wednesday after news broke that the Trump administration had shelved restrictions that many market observers had considered imminent. This decision reportedly came shortly after a meeting between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former President Donald Trump.

Market Uncertainty Persists Despite Relief

The celebratory mood proved short-lived as the stock retreated over 4 percent the following day, reflecting continued investor anxiety about US-China trade tensions. Chinese tech companies including Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance had reportedly placed orders worth at least $16 billion for H20 server chips in anticipation of potential restrictions. While Nvidia isn't directly affected by recent US tariffs on certain product categories, the 90-day suspension of export controls offers only temporary relief. Analysts maintain positive outlooks for Nvidia's dominant position in the AI market, but explicitly caution that trade policy unpredictability remains a significant risk factor for investors.

