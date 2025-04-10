Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035
Xetra
10.04.25
15:47 Uhr
42,730 Euro
+0,480
+1,14 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2025 17:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Strengthening Regional Growth: Minister of Investment and Local Authorities Visit International Paper's Agadir Packaging Plant

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Our team had the privilege of receiving the Minister of Investment, the team of the Regional Investment Center of the Souss-Massa region, and the local authorities recently at our packaging plant in Agadir.

We were delighted to share our ambitious vision and showcase our recent investments and future projects. This visit represents an important milestone that reflects our confidence in the promising potential of the Souss-Massa region.

It also confirms our commitment to contribute to the development of the local economy and strengthen our position in the packaging sector, within a sustainable, inclusive and innovative industrial system.

We are proud to be part of this trend and look forward to building fruitful partnerships with the Regional Investment Center to drive the regional economy towards greater prosperity.

International Paper (NYSE:IP)(LSE:IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
