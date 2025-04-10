Strengthening Regional Growth: Minister of Investment and Local Authorities Visit International Paper's Agadir Packaging Plant

Our team had the privilege of receiving the Minister of Investment, the team of the Regional Investment Center of the Souss-Massa region, and the local authorities recently at our packaging plant in Agadir.

We were delighted to share our ambitious vision and showcase our recent investments and future projects. This visit represents an important milestone that reflects our confidence in the promising potential of the Souss-Massa region.

It also confirms our commitment to contribute to the development of the local economy and strengthen our position in the packaging sector, within a sustainable, inclusive and innovative industrial system.

We are proud to be part of this trend and look forward to building fruitful partnerships with the Regional Investment Center to drive the regional economy towards greater prosperity.

International Paper (NYSE:IP)(LSE:IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries.

