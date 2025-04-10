Eco Bright Future, Inc. Operational Updates to Shareholders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) ($EBFI) ("Company") announces significant advancements in its mission to revolutionize the "Real-World Assets" sector. The Company has successfully addressed all comments on the Form 10 Registration Statement filed with the United States Se c urities and Exchan g e Commission (USSEC) , a crucial step towards uplisting to a major exchange. Eco Bright Future, Inc . remains committed to growth and transparency as a newly designated USSEC 1934 Act Reporting Company.

EBFI reports on its operational "Key Achievements:"

Launch of the Gold Exchange Platform



The Company has completed and tested its gold exchange technology platform, which allows test users to engage in secure transactions and utilize the Company's innovative tokenization process. This initiative underscores EBFI's commitment to leveraging blockchain technology for Real-World Assets' tokenization solutions, and the Company's tech team will start onboarding its first users over the coming months. Expansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



With all necessary licenses secured, EBFI's management established a subsidiary in the UAE, aiming to onboard users within the next two months. This strategic move underscores management's commitment to global expansion and enhancing accessibility. The company's strategic advantages in the UAE are unparalleled, and management expects to leverage its relationships in the region to continue operational expansion into other high-growth areas. Sri Lanka Operations.



EBFI is opening a fully licensed subsidiary in Sri Lanka with the support of a consulting and management firm. The licensing process is underway, and the Company's management team anticipates commencing operations soon, furthering the Company's reach in the digital economy.

Universa Blockchain Founder Alexander Borodich states, "This is a fascinating time for Eco Bright Future, Inc. The platform's development was made possible by the exceptional efforts of EBFI's software development team , and we are confident it will transform the industry. We are eager to see the results of our efforts in the coming months."



Further, the Company reports on its Financial and Strategic Outlook. Eco Bright Future has completed audits for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024, with its 10-K filed on April 9, 2025 . These actions underscore EBFI management's commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

