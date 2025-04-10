WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has embarked on a Middle East tour to strengthen the United States' key relations with energy-producing countries in the region, and to promte investment in U.S. energy.Wright arrived in the United Arab Emirates in his first official international trip as Energy Secretary. During the trip, Secretary Wright will also visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and will meet with public officials and energy industry stakeholders in those countries.'With this visit to the Middle East, Secretary Wright is focused on strengthening key relations with energy-producing countries, encouraging investment in America, and deepening collaboration on the technological innovations needed to unleash affordable energy for all,' the U.S. Department of Energy Spokesperson Ben Dietderich said in a statement.'While America leads the world in production of both oil and natural gas, global demand for energy continues to grow,' it says.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX