Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Aurora Cu-Mo-Ag Property in Calca Province, Peru with the Inferred Maiden Resource (the "Report"). The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website. The Report was prepared by independent AMC Consultants Pty Ltd.

The results of the Report on the maiden Mineral Resources for the Aurora Project were released on February 27, 2025 (see DLP news release available here).

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

About AMC Consultants Pty Ltd.

AMC Consultants (AMC) is a global mining consultancy headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. Since 1983, AMC has completed over 12,000 projects in 111 countries, helping miners optimize operations, reduce risk, and achieve long-term success.

Specializing in integrated, whole-of-mine solutions, AMC enables clients to choose the right strategy with confidence and deliver sustainable returns throughout the life of mine. AMC provides expert solutions in strategy development, mining studies, Mineral Resource and Ore / Mineral Reserve estimation and public reporting, technical consulting, and transaction and corporate services.

AMC's comprehensive approach maximizes value, ensuring operational stability and supporting long-term growth for clients.

Learn more at amcconsultants.com.

Qualified Persons

Chris Harman, MAIG, Dr. Melissa Gregory MAIG, Brett Nielsen, MAIG, and Robert Chesher, FAusIMM of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have reviewed and approved the technical information referred to in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The technical and scientific information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained herein, including any estimates of mineral resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248110

SOURCE: DLP Resources Inc.