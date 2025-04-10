Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Singular Research has released an updated report on Myriad Uranium Ltd. (OTCQB: MYRUF), highlighting the Company's recent advancements, including favorable chemical assay results and strategic project expansions.

Myriad Uranium's latest chemical assays confirm that U3O₈ grades are 20% higher than previously reported gamma grades, reinforcing the project's resource potential. Additionally, the Company announced a major expansion of its Copper Mountain Project Area and secured an option to acquire 100% of the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico.

These developments, coupled with a favorable uranium pricing environment and increasing global demand for nuclear energy, position Myriad Uranium with significant tailwinds in the evolving uranium market landscape.

For further details, please refer to the full report by Singular Research by following the link here and below:

https://files.constantcontact.com/1683279a601/1a6d3866-8cdc-40c4-ba02-d6a37f3caf0e.pdf?rdr=true

About Singular Research

Singular Research provides independent, unbiased equity research focusing on undiscovered, undervalued small- and micro-cap companies with significant growth potential.

About Myriad Uranium

Myriad Uranium Ltd. is a uranium exploration company focused on developing high-quality assets in North America, with a mission to contribute to the growing demand for clean nuclear energy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248125

SOURCE: Singular Research