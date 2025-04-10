WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.813 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.The Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 4.623 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.The Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $39 billion worth of ten-year notes earlier this week.The three-year note auction attracted below average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted above average demand.Earlier Thursday, the Treasury Department also announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.The Treasury said it plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.Last month, the Treasury also sold 13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the sale attracting well above average demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX