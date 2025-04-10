WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever global guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment, and care of meningitis. These guidelines are based on the latest research and aim to reduce the number of deaths and cases of disability caused by the disease.Meningitis can affect people of all ages and in any part of the world, but low- and middle-income countries are most severely impacted. One of the worst-affected areas is a region in sub-Saharan Africa known as the 'meningitis belt,' which experiences frequent and severe outbreaks of meningococcal meningitis.Among the different forms of the disease, bacterial meningitis is the most serious and can lead to death within just 24 hours. In 2019, there were around 2.5 million reported cases of meningitis worldwide, including 1.6 million cases of bacterial meningitis. These bacterial infections alone resulted in approximately 240,000 deaths.The global agency emphasized that improving the way meningitis is managed in healthcare settings is essential. Better diagnosis and treatment can help reduce both deaths and long-term health problems, while also improving the quality of life for those who survive the disease.The new guidelines support the broader 'Defeating Meningitis by 2030' Global Roadmap, which was adopted by WHO Member States in 2020. This global plan aims to end bacterial meningitis epidemics, cut vaccine-preventable cases in half, reduce deaths by 70 percent, and improve the quality of life for those affected.To achieve these goals, the plan calls for developing affordable vaccines, increasing vaccination coverage, improving outbreak response and monitoring, ensuring quick diagnosis and treatment, providing long-term care for survivors, and raising public awareness and political support.WHO stated that these guidelines are mainly intended for healthcare workers at hospitals and clinics, including those working in emergency rooms, inpatient units, and outpatient services. They are also aimed at policy-makers, health planners, academic institutions, non-governmental organizations, and others involved in health education, planning, and research.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX