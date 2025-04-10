Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) ("Guardian") for the sale; New Break's 100% interest in the mineral rights and exploration data associated with the 9,415 hectare Sundog gold project located in Kivalliq Region, Nunavut ("Sundog"), held pursuant to an Inuit Owned Lands Mineral Exploration Agreement ("MEA") and 60 drums (12,300 litres) of JetA fuel located in Arviat, Nunavut, to Guardian, originally announced on December 9, 2024.

In consideration for assignment of the MEA to Guardian and sale of the fuel and Sundog exploration data (collectively, the "Acquired Assets"), upon closing Guardian will make a cash payment to New Break of $75,000 and issue to New Break 5,000,000 common shares of Guardian (the "Consideration Shares"). Guardian will assume responsibility for the obligations under the MEA including the annual exploration expenditure requirements and annual rent payments due to Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated ("NTI"). In addition, Guardian will pay $18,830 to New Break as reimbursement for the 2024-2025 annual rent paid to NTI by New Break in December 2024. New Break will continue to hold a 20% undivided interest in the Sundog project, carried through to a construction decision.

The purchase and sale of the Acquired Assets is an Arm's Length Transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Completion of the Transaction, including the issuance of the Consideration Shares, is subject to approval from the Exchange, NTI and the boards of Guardian and New Break as well as other conditions usual to a transaction of this nature. The transaction is expected to close no later than April 30, 2025.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. In addition, shareholders remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol (CSE: NBRK).

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248146

SOURCE: New Break Resources Ltd.