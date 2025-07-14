Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

New Break has engaged Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, to conduct a minimum 1,500 metre diamond drilling program at Moray at an all-inclusive price of CDN$125 per metre. The drilling will focus on four key target areas that include Trench 1, where gold mineralization hosted in syenite represents the potential for a Young-Davidson analogue; Trench 12, where gold mineralization is hosted in mafic volcanics and syenite; the Moray Unconformity which will follow up on drilling undertaken by Noranda Exploration Co. Ltd. ("Noranda") in 1965 and lastly, a chargeability high associated with the northwestern margin of the syenite, as identified through the gradient induced polarization survey completed by New Break in late 2024 (see June 17, 2025 news release for further details on these four target areas).

Bill Love, Chief Executive Officer of New Break and head of exploration, noted, "We know that gold mineralization exists at Moray. We also know that exploration work by previous operators has left many unanswered questions. The last drilling program, a five hole, 776 metre program conducted in 2012 by SGX Resources Inc., fell short of testing some of the best targets known at that time, due to lack of funding. Assays from drilling in key target areas by Noranda in 1965 (Moray Unconformity) and Newmont Exploration Canada Ltd. ("Newmont") in 1980 (Trench 1 area), were redacted in the assessment files. Core from the 1980 drilling by Newmont, held at the Remote Drill Core Storage Site in Timmins, which contains barren, highly magnetic syenite, does not appear to be consistent with the Newmont drill logs which suggest altered and mineralized syenite. New Break's drilling program, which aims to investigate some of these mysteries, will hopefully provide answers that will begin to define a geological environment capable of hosting an economic orebody. It is an extremely exciting time to be running our maiden drilling program with the price of gold at a near record high. We are hopeful that the results of drilling will validate our target selections and the gold potential of the Moray project."

Qualified Person

Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo., consulting geologist to New Break, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

