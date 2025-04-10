Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health Announces Ortho Dermatologics 2025 ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program

Bausch Health is offering scholarships to six students impacted by dermatologic conditions, with application submissions open through June 11, 2025

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC)and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the 2025 ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program is now open for application submissions through June 11, 2025. The program will award six exceptional students, impacted by dermatologic conditions, a scholarship of up to $10,000 in support of their higher education goals.

"It is our distinct honor to continue the ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program to help support students affected by dermatologic conditions, and to recognize and thank the dedicated healthcare providers who treat them. We are truly inspired by our students' perseverance as they work to achieve their educational dreams," said Donald Pearl, Senior Vice President, Ortho Dermatologics, Bausch Health.

Students can apply for this scholarship by completing the online application, writing an essay on the impact of having a diagnosed dermatologic condition and the role that a health care provider played in helping to manage their condition, and two reference letters. Scholarships are offered to school applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university, or an advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2025 - 2026 academic year and are available in the following categories:

3 Undergraduate Scholar Awards - for students pursuing undergraduate or vocational/technical degrees.

3 Graduate Scholar Awards - for students pursuing graduate degrees.

The application period for the ASPIRE HIGHER Scholarship Program will close on June 11, 2025, and scholarship recipients will be notified in July of 2025. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and stories from previous winners, please visit www.aspirehigherscholarships.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at https://www.ortho-dermatologics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

©2025 Ortho Dermatologics' or its affiliates.

Investor Contact:

Garen Sarafian

ir@bauschhealth.com

877-281-6642 (toll-free) Media Contact:

Katie Savastano

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire