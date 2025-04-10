Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Live Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("LIVE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 9, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") with an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Company has granted the Purchaser the exclusive option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in two mineral claims totaling approximately 5,355 hectares located in the Province of Saskatchewan (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has granted the Purchaser the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in the Property (the "Option").

To exercise the Option and acquire a 100% interest in the Property, the Purchaser must issue 5,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the Company within five (5) days of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval and pay $50,000 in cash to the Company within three (3) years of the effective date of the Option Agreement.

The Company has granted the Purchaser the right (but not the obligation) to purchase a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") held by an arm's-length third party (the "Royalty Holder") by issuing 5,500,000 Consideration Shares to the Royalty Holder (the "Royalty Buy-Back"), subject to TSXV acceptance.

No finder's fees were paid on this arm's length Option Agreement.

About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.

LIVE is a mining exploration company actively engaged in exploring for and identifying new opportunities in clean energy minerals in North and South America. LIVE holds applications for a 100% interest in the uranium, vanadium, and molybdenum, Messa Top and Section 20 Mine projects located in the Colorado Plateau, USA. LIVE has also retained an interest in the McDermitt Lithium East Project, Nevada, USA. LIVE is focused on creating value for its shareholders by combining quality project with proven exploration strategies and a team driven to achieve exceptional outcomes.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the terms of the Option Agreement, including the grant of the Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property; the potential exercise of the Option by the Purchaser; the anticipated issuance of 5,500,000 common shares and the payment of $50,000 in cash as consideration; the timing of such issuances and payments; the Purchaser's right (but not obligation) to complete the Royalty Buy-Back; the anticipated issuance of an additional 5,500,000 common shares to the Royalty Holder in connection with such buy-back; and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the assumption that all conditions to the closing of the transactions contemplated under the Option Agreement will be satisfied, that the Purchaser will elect to exercise the Option and/or the Royalty Buy-Back, and that all required regulatory approvals, including TSXV approval, will be obtained in a timely manner.

The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the necessary regulatory and third-party approvals will not be obtained; that the Option or the Royalty Buy-Back will not be exercised or completed on the terms contemplated in the Option Agreement or at all; changes in market conditions; volatility in commodity prices; actual exploration results; changes in project scope or development plans; availability of financing on acceptable terms; risks related to title, permitting and regulatory matters; general economic, market or business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and other disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date hereof, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. No assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors or assess the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information.

For further information, please contact us at info@liveenergyminerals.com.

