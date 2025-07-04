Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Live Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("LIVE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 10, 2025, the option agreement dated April 9, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") with an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), has now closed.

On June 27, 2025, the Purchaser issued to the Company, 5,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") and it must pay $50,000 in cash within three (3) years of the effective date of the Option Agreement in order to acquire a 100% undivided interest in two mineral claims totaling approximately 5,355 hectares located in the Province of Saskatchewan (the "Property").

The Company has granted the Purchaser the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") held by an arm's-length third party (the "Royalty Holder") by issuing an additional 5,500,000 Consideration Shares to the Royalty Holder (the "Royalty But-Back"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period under Canadian Securities Laws. No finder's fees were paid on this arm's length Option Agreement. A copy of the Option Agreement has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.

LIVE is a mining exploration company actively engaged in exploring for and identifying new opportunities in clean energy minerals in North and South America. LIVE holds applications for a 100% interest in the uranium, vanadium, and molybdenum, Messa Top and Section 20 Mine projects located in the Colorado Plateau, USA. LIVE has also retained an interest in the McDermitt Lithium East Project, Nevada, USA. LIVE is focused on creating value for its shareholders by combining quality project with proven exploration strategies and a team driven to achieve exceptional outcomes.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the terms and completion of the Option Agreement dated April 9, 2025; the grant of an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Property; the potential exercise of the Option by the Purchaser; the payment of $50,000 in cash as consideration; the timing of such consideration; the Purchaser's right (but not obligation) to complete the Royalty Buy-Back; the potential issuance of an additional 5,500,000 Consideration Shares to the Royalty Holder in connection with the Royalty Buy-Back; and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including: that all conditions precedent to the completion of the transactions contemplated under the Option Agreement will be satisfied in a timely manner; that the Purchaser will elect to exercise the Option and/or the Royalty Buy-Back; that all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals will be received on a timely basis; and that market conditions and commodity prices will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that required approvals may be delayed or not obtained; the risk that the Option or the Royalty Buy-Back may not be exercised or completed as anticipated or at all; risks related to fluctuations in commodity prices; exploration and development risks; changes in exploration or development plans; title and permitting risks; risks associated with financing and capital markets; regulatory changes; general economic, market, or business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date hereof, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. New risk factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such factors or assess their potential impact on the Company.

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@liveenergyminerals.com

