Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Live Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("LIVE" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,800,000 stock options ("Stock Options" to directors and consultants of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant and vest immediately. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The grant is made pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, which was approved by shareholders on May 9, 2024.

About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.

LIVE is a mining exploration company actively engaged in exploring for and identifying new opportunities in clean energy minerals in North and South America. LIVE holds applications for a 100% interest in the uranium, vanadium, and molybdenum, Messa Top Mine projects located in the Colorado Plateau, USA. LIVE has also retained an interest in the McDermitt Lithium East Project, Nevada, USA. LIVE is focused on creating value for its shareholders by combining quality project with proven exploration strategies and a team driven to achieve exceptional outcomes.

