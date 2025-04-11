Anzeige
Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Releases Updated Corporate Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2025 / Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has updated its corporate presentation and it is available to view on the Company's website using the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5781E_1-2025-4-10.pdf

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes Alexander Lemon
Chief Executive Officer President
will@mkango.caalex@mkango.ca
Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.



