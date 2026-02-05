Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited - Hypromag USA Advances U.S. HUB-AND-SPOKE Strategy

HYPROMAG USA ADVANCES U.S. HUB-AND-SPOKE STRATEGY WITH ARRIVAL OF INSERMA PRE-PROCESSING MACHINES AT SOUTH CAROLINA AND NEVADA SITES

Equipment delivery supports commissioning pathway for planned U.S. rare earth magnet recycling platform; on-site operational milestone events to be announced following commissioning

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango") is pleased to announce an update from HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Company"), a U.S. rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing company, which today announced the arrival of Inserma recycling machines at Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS") facilities in South Carolina and Nevada, advancing the Company's rollout of rare-earth magnet recycling capabilities in the United States.

The equipment delivery builds on HyProMag USA's recent expansion concept studies [i] and pre-feasibility planning for facilities in South Carolina and Nevada, as well as the Company's partnership [ii] with ILS to secure and prepare magnet-bearing feedstocks. The machines are now on site and will enter commissioning activities in line with site readiness and operational planning.

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec, commented: "The delivered Inserma machines represent continued execution against HyProMag USA's scalable U.S. strategy. By advancing pre-processing capability in South Carolina and Nevada, we're strengthening the foundation for a domestic recycling platform and supporting momentum across our broader development program."

Graham Davy, ILS CEO commented: " ILS is pleased to receive the Inserma HDD material separation machines at its South Carolina and Nevada locations. Installation and commissioning activities are planned for the next few weeks. When commissioned, the machinery will assist ILS' efforts to source and process rare earth magnet bearing feedstock in partnership with HyProMag USA. ILS is excited to be at the forefront of recycling initiatives to help deliver a secure U.S. domestic supply chain for NdFeB magnets."

The arrival of the Inserma machines supports ongoing business development efforts, including feedstock sourcing and customer engagement, and provides a clear bridge to subsequent operational milestones as HyProMag USA advances its U.S. rare-earth magnet recycling strategy. The U.S. deployment builds on HyProMag's demonstrated [iii] commercial operations in the United Kingdom, where the Company's patented Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap (HPMS) technology is already operating at industrial scale.

Following completion of commissioning, HyProMag USA expects to host small, on-site operational milestone events at the South Carolina and Nevada locations to demonstrate the equipment in operation and engage regional stakeholders. Additional details regarding timing and participation will be announced at a later date.

HyProMag USA's first facility (the "Texas Hub" or the "Project") is completing detailed engineering and feasibility work following execution of the site lease [iv] at the Ironhead Commerce Center, and working towards the Company's intention to pursue a U.S. public listing. Together these developments reflect accelerating momentum as HyProMag USA advances toward commercial operations and a scaled manufacturing footprint across the U.S.

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA is developing advanced rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing operations to establish a secure domestic U.S. supply chain for NdFeB magnets, essential components for AI infrastructure, defense systems, robotics, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Leveraging the revolutionary HPMS technology, developed over 15 years by the Magnetic Materials Group at the University of Birmingham with more than $100 million in R&D investment, the Company delivers faster magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling that uses 88% less energy and reduces carbon emissions by 85% compared to conventional methods. HPMS accepts a wide range of magnet-bearing feedstocks - including end-of-life EV motors, data-center, and industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and manufacturing scrap - enabling recovery of magnet-grade material without chemical processing. Selected by the U.S. Department of State as a Minerals Security Partnership project, HyProMag USA is targeting 10% of U.S. domestic magnet supply within five years, ensuring supply chain security and resilience for technologies critical to national defense and economic competitiveness.

Ownership

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 per cent owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V:MKA) and CoTec.

About Mkango Resources Ltd.

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito, which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent byCoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.

Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.

Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a Business Combination Agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger under the name Mkango Rare Earths Limited.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

[i] https://hypromagusa.com/following-completion-of-expansion-concept-studies-hypromag-usa-advances-expansion-to-three-states-supporting-a-path-totriple-u-s-rare-earth-magnet-capacity-by-2029/

[ii] https://hypromagusa.com/hypromag-usa-expands-feedstock-supply-agreementwith-global-electronics-recycler-intelligent-lifecycle-solutions/

[iii] https://hypromagusa.com/uk-minister-for-industry-officially-opens-rare-earth-magnet-recycling-and-manufacturing-facility-at-tyseley-energy-park-birmingham/

[iv] https://hypromagusa.com/hypromag-usa-finalizes-long-term-lease-for-dallas-fort-worth-rare-earth-magnet-recycling-and-manufacturing-hub/

