Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Takashi Nagai) is pleased to announce that a collaborative work featuring our environmentally friendly inkjet textile printer "FOREARTH" has been unveiled at Milan Design Week 2025 in partnership with the Italian design magazine "Elle Decor Italia."

Works presented at Milan Design Week

This collaboration was made possible by Elle Decor Italia's appreciation for the environmental benefits and precision printing technology of the FOREARTH printer.

The graphics designed by Patricia Urquiola, founder of Studio Urquiola and the Art Director at the Italian furniture manufacturer Cassina, were printed using FOREARTH, enhancing the grandeur of the exhibition space. This collaborative work is showcased at the exhibition "ELLE DECOR ALCHEMICA", held in the historically significant "Palazzo Bovara", renowned for its magnificent interiors and beautiful exteriors, from April 7 to 13 during Design Week.

Three works are featured in Alchemic Corridor, and one work is featured in the Herbarium Restaurant. Additionally, the scarves worn by the staff also utilize the printing technology of FOREARTH.

FOREARTH employs water-based pigments and combines unique technologies to reduce water usage by 99.98% compared to traditional analog textile printing, which typically consumes large amounts of water. It also significantly lowers CO2 emissions, making it an environmentally friendly printer. Furthermore, it can print on a wide variety of fabrics, including silk, cotton, polyester, acetate, and nylon, all within a single system. The soft texture, durability, and vibrant colors achieved with this printer meet the high standards expected by Patricia Urquiola.

Comment from Patricia Urquiola:

What caught my attention in this collaboration was the chance to work with a printing technology that approaches things differently from traditional methods. I was curious about Kyocera Document Solutions' FOREARTH, especially in how it addresses water usage in a more contained way. I'm always interested in tools that open up new ways of thinking and producing.

Working with FOREARTH allowed us to print these delicate, layered images with precision, without relying on traditional dyeing processes. That felt important in the context of Alchemica, an exhibition that analyses the home as a living, transforming organism-shifting throughout the day, the seasons, and the phases of life.

