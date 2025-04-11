TOKYO, Apr 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) commenced the shipment of the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model of the Xforce compact SUV on April 10. The model has been in production at the Laem Chabang plant of Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, a production and sales company in Thailand.The new Xforce HEV is the second HEV model from Mitsubishi Motors, following the Xpander HEV series launched in Thailand in February 2024. The model set off to a running start, with roughly over 1,800 bookings placed since the launch on March 20, surpassing expectations.Customers who placed orders were impressed by its stylish and powerful authentic SUV design, its roomy interior space that comfortably seats five despite the vehicle's compact body size, the powerful and smooth acceleration unique to an HEV, and its top-class fuel efficiency.Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors, commented on the damage caused in Thailand by the earthquake in central Myanmar last month, saying "I would like to pay my respects to those who lost their lives in this disaster and express my condolences to their families." He continued, "We have a long history of doing business in Thailand, starting operations over 60 years ago. With the support of the Thai government, we have contributed to the advancement of Thailand's automobile industry. We will continue to contribute to the Thai economy and automobile industry while also introducing electrified vehicles at enabling Thailand to achieve carbon neutrality."About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.