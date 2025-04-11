LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical (HLCL.L) issued an update covering its trading activity for the period 1 October 2024 to 10 April 2025. Helical said it has made progress across the whole of its development pipeline during the period.At 31 March 2025, the Group had approximately 68.6 million pounds of cash and approximately 195.8 million pounds of drawn facilities, resulting in a see-through net debt position of approximately 127.2 million pounds at 31 March 2025. The Group had approximatey 165.5 million pounds of undrawn loan facilities.Also, Helical and a vehicle managed by Orion Capital Managers have exchanged contracts with an undisclosed party for the forward sale of Helical Bicycle 3, the corporate entity that owns 100 New Bridge Street, London, EC4, for their occupation. The property forward sale net price was 333 million pounds, with Helical share of 166.5 million pounds. The estimated consideration payable for purchase of the shares of Helical Bicycle 3 is 104 million pounds, with Helical share of 52 million pounds.The Group confirmed that it will announce full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2025 on 21 May 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX