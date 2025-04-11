AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2025 Q1

In 2025 Q1, 3.3 million tons of cargo and 1.4 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period previous year, the number of passengers decreased by 3.6% i.e. 52 thousand passengers, while the cargo volume remained at similar level decreasing 0.7% i.e. 24 thousand tons. However, the number of vessel calls increased by 4,8%. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands decreased by 2,1%, the number of vehicles increased by 2,1%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

According to Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, operational volumes in the first quarter were in general stable and he highlighted the increase in ship calls at both passenger and cargo ports. "Also, we are pleased with the increased volume of liquid cargo, which is related to the movement of project-based goods of European origin. Grain transport was very active in the last quarter of last year, which resulted in lower bulk cargo volumes in the first quarter. The number of passengers was on the rise in the first months of the year, but for the whole quarter we saw a certain decrease due to the postponement of Easter to April," said Kalm.

In cargo volumes increase took place in liquid cargo (+66%) and containers (+0.3%), the rest of cargo showed decrease with dry bulk declining the most. Number of containers in TEUs has increased by 2.1%.

There was an increase in ship calls both, in passenger (+7%) and cargo (4.3%) vessels.

Shipping volumes, i.e. The number of passengers in shipping volumes declined (-2.1%), while the number of vehicles increased (+2.1%). The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica was stable at last year's level.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 Q1 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q1 2025 is preliminary as of 11 April 2025. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q1 Q1 Change Change 2025 2024 % Cargo volume by type of cargo (th tonnes) 3 340 3 364 -24 -0.7% Ro-ro 1 590 1 666 -76 -4.5% Liquid bulk 559 336 222 66.2% Dry bulk 565 720 -156 -21.6% Containers 507 506 1 0.3% in TEUs 62 532 61 252 1 280 2.1% General cargo 115 132 -17 -12.7% Non-marine 4 4 0 2.0% Number of passengers by routes (th) 1 413 1 465 -53 -3.6% Tallinn-Helsinki 1 276 1 317 -41 -3.1% Tallinn-Stockholm 90 99 -9 -9.1% Muuga-Vuosaari 40 41 -1 -1.3% Cruise (traditional) 0 0 0 - Other 7 9 -2 -21.9% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 705 1 627 78 4.8% Cargo vessels 351 329 22 6.7% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 354 1 298 56 4.3% Cruise vessels (traditional) 0 0 0 - Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines)





Numbr of trips 4 773 4 828 -55 -1.1% Number of passengers (th) 364 372 -8 -2.1% Number of vehicles (th) 195 191 4 2.1% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 90 91 -1 -1.1% Utility rate (%) 100% 100% 0% 0.0%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/. We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: https://www.praamid.ee/aruandlus-2/statistika-4

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee

