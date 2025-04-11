Devolver Digital's 2024 FY24 results saw a return to adjusted EBITDA profitability as the company and its peers adjusted to post-pandemic market conditions. The H224 results continued that trend and, with a higher proportion of royalty-free first-party intellectual property (IP) and higher-margin front catalogue products set for release this year, 2025 profits should be able to grow further. The Switch 2 release is another potential welcome boost for 2025, suggesting that consensus forecasts are relatively well underpinned in an otherwise challenging gaming market.

