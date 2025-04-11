OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge enters licensing agreement with Avernus Pharma for BupiZenge in the GCC Region

OncoZenge AB (publ) ["OncoZenge" or the "Company"] announces that the Company and Avernus Pharma General Trading LLC ("Avernus"), a pharma marketing company from the UAE, have signed an exclusive agreement to license BupiZenge (Bupivacaine oral lozenges) for commercialization and distribution in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Background

The licensing agreement entails that Avernus will be the exclusive distributor of BupiZenge in the GCC region, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, pending successful completion of the BupiZenge phase 3 trial and subsequent approval from the Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registration (GCC-DR).



OncoZenge continues to seek partnerships for licensing and distribution of BupiZenge in all key markets globally that may launch based on the anticipated successful completion of the phase 3 trial and subsequent regulatory approval, in Europe.



Commercial partnership

As part of the agreement, OncoZenge will provide the necessary support to Avernus for regulatory filings in the GCC, and establish volume supply of BupiZenge. Avernus will invest in regulatory efforts towards GCC market approvals, and the marketing and distribution capabilities needed for launch and successful adoption. Commercial milestones of up to $130,000 will be paid by Avernus upon 1st market approval in a GCC country and reaching certain commercial milestones.

"This agreement is a major breakthrough for patients in the GCC suffering from oral mucositis, especially cancer patients who need a quick, non-opioid pain relief solution. It marks the beginning of a new phase by adding another innovative product to our oncology portfolio." - Dr. Ziad Amir Saleh, CEO of Avernus Pharma & Al Ain Medical Store



"This is an important step in improving the lives of patients with severe oral mucositis pain during chemotherapy and other oral pain. By adding BupiZenge to our portfolio, we are enhancing our offerings and reshaping patient care in the region. We are proud to bring this vital product to the GCC market and help those in need." - Dr. Malath Jamous, Director of Avernus Pharma



"This partnership with Avernus is a key step in our goal to bring BupiZenge to patients in the GCC and globally. Avernus has a strong reputation in the local pharmaceutical market, and they are the ideal partner to successfully introduce the product in the region." - Stian Kildal, CEO of OncoZenge



BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



For additional information, please contact:

Stian Kildal, CEO, mobile: +46 76 115 3797, e-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

Certified Adviser

OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

OncoZenge AB

Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

About this release

The information in this release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:15 CEST on April 11 2025.

About OncoZenge

OncoZenge is dedicated to developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options fall short, often due to insufficient pain relief or significant side effects. BupiZenge is a novel oral lozenge formulation of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic with decades of clinical experience. The lead indication for BupiZenge is oral pain caused by oral mucositis, an inflammatory condition affecting millions of cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to severe physical and psychological distress, representing a significant unmet medical need for an effective, opioid-sparing treatment. In Phase 2 trials, BupiZenge demonstrated substantially better pain relief compared to the standard of care.

OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ.