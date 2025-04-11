TalkPool AG: Talkpool AG Unveils Strategic Growth Plan "Vision 2030"

Talkpool AG (ISIN CH0322161768, Nasdaq First North: TALK, Deutsche Börse: TLKP), a leading telecommunications network services provider, today announces its strategic growth plan "Vision 2030" designed to capitalize on market opportunities and technological advancements in the telecommunications sector.

Executive Summary

"Vision 2030" outlines Talkpool's strategic initiatives to transform its business model, expand its service portfolio, and leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable growth and profitability. The strategy builds upon Talkpool's established market position while positioning the Company to capture high-growth opportunities in next-generation telecommunications services.

"Our strategic plan represents a transformative approach that balances our traditional strengths with forward-looking innovation," said Erik Strömstedt, executive Director of Talkpool AG. "We are evolving from a conventional telecommunications services provider to a technology-enabled solutions partner for our clients."

Key Strategic Pillars

1. Technology-Enhanced Service Delivery

Talkpool will implement a three-tiered delivery model:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Integration: Maximizing technological solutions in service delivery to improve efficiency and quality Global Delivery Centers: Leveraging 1,300+ employees in strategic offshore locations to optimize cost structure while maintaining service excellence Strategic Local Presence: Deploying specialized on-site resources for high-value customer engagement and quality assurance

2. Dual Growth Engines

Core Business Expansion

Network planning and optimization services for fibre, 5G (including indoor) and beyond

Comprehensive network deployment capabilities targeting infrastructure investments

Operations and maintenance services with enhanced Service Level Agreement performance

Next-Generation Service Portfolio

AI-driven network optimization and predictive maintenance solutions

Remote network management and monitoring services

Specialized consulting in telecommunications-adjacent technologies

Enterprise solutions leveraging 5G network APIs and edge computing

Market Opportunity and Positioning

The global telecommunications services market is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030, with particularly strong growth in:

5G infrastructure deployment and optimization : Expected to grow at 35% CAGR, reaching $496 billion by 2030

: Expected to grow at CAGR, reaching $496 billion by 2030 Fiber network expansion in underserved markets : Projected investment of $320 billion between 2025-2030

: Projected investment of between 2025-2030 Enterprise network solutions and private networks : Anticipated to grow to $109 billion by 2030, representing a 28% CAGR

: Anticipated to grow to $109 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR AI and automation in network management: Market expected to reach $58 billion by 2030, growing at 42% CAGR

Talkpool is strategically positioned to address these opportunities through its established client relationships, technical expertise, and innovative service delivery model. The Company estimates that its total addressable market within these segments represents approximately €350 billion annually in its current operating regions. Talkpool's compound annual growth rate of 16.8% and EUR 40 million revenue target for 2030 seems achievable compared to the expected growth rates of 28%-42% in the markets listed above and the very large addressable market.

Implementation Timeline

2025 : Launch of enhanced remote services capabilities and initial AI-driven solutions

: Launch of enhanced remote services capabilities and initial AI-driven solutions 2026-2027 : Expansion of technology-enabled service portfolio and strategic market entry

: Expansion of technology-enabled service portfolio and strategic market entry 2028-2030: Full-scale deployment of integrated telecommunications solutions and adjacent services

About Talkpool AG

Talkpool AG is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fibre deployment, and innovative technology-enabled value-added services. Listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), the Company serves major telecommunications operators and enterprises across multiple continents.

