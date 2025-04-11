Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: A40QVY | ISIN: SE0022760229 | Ticker-Symbol: K0W
Frankfurt
11.04.25
08:12 Uhr
0,356 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2025 08:00 Uhr
25 Leser
GiG Software PLC: Suspension of Conversion from Swedish Depository Receipts to Norwegian Depository Receipts and from Norwegian Depository Receipts to Swedish Depository Receipts

Finanznachrichten News

11 April 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Suspension of Conversion from Swedish Depository Receipts to Norwegian Depository Receipts and from Norwegian Depository Receipts to Swedish Depository Receipts

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, announces that ahead of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held on 21 May 2025, conversion of Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") to Norwegian Depository Receipts ("NDRs") and from NDRs to SDRs shall be suspended between the 09:00 CEST 16 April 2025 and 17:00 CEST 9 May 2025.

Holders of SDRs who wish to attend and/or vote at the AGM must be registered in the register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB by 09:00 CEST 9 May 2025.

More details on the AGM will be published on the 25 April 2025.

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer

Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer

ir@gig.com

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Kendall Hill / Peter Jacob

GiG@vigoconsulting.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc


GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.


Find out more at www.gig.com.

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gig-gaming-innovation-group/

X: https://twitter.com/GIG_online/


