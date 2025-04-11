Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: 873098 | ISIN: SE0000114837 | Ticker-Symbol: TLLB
Frankfurt
11.04.25
08:04 Uhr
29,000 Euro
-1,590
-5,20 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2025 08:00 Uhr
Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg's acquisition in interior solutions for the aerospace industry finalized

Finanznachrichten News

Trelleborg Group has finalized the acquisition of Aero-Plastics Inc, a US company specializing in attractive, high-performance plastics and interior segments for the aerospace industry.

Aero-Plastics was founded 80 years ago and is based in Renton, Washington, USA. The company offers expertise in precision injection molding, thermoforming, and machining of high-performance polymer materials. Sales in 2024 amounted to approximately SEK 150 million.

The transaction was consolidated on April 10, 2025.

A press release on the acquisition was published on January 31, 2025.

Contacts
Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us
Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2024, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.