BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), a Chinese financial technology company, on Friday announced that its proprietary 'Zhiyu Large Model' has received regulatory approval for commercialization for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services.The approval came through filing under Interim Measures.The company said approval shows Yiren Digital's strong position in AI, helping them launch safe and efficient smart solutions for different types of businesses. Yiren Digital expects to improve its current systems faster and move forward with its AI plans more smoothly.The Zhiyu Large Model is an AI tool developed by Yiren Digital that offers many features, like real-time content analysis, contract review, translation in different languages, intelligent Q&A, and code generation.In the pre-market trading, Yiren Digital is 2% higher at $5.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX