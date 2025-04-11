Anzeige
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

11 April 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


