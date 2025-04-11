WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a plan to replace animal testing in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs with more effective, human-relevant methods.The plan is in line with the agency's efforts to modernize regulatory science as technology advances, and follows the demand by Congress and the scientific community over the years for more human-relevant testing methods.The health regulator noted that the proposed elimination of animal testing is designed to improve drug safety and accelerate the evaluation process, while reducing animal experimentation, lowering research and development or R&D costs, and eventually drug prices.According to the FDA Commissioner Martin Makary, the proposal means a more efficient pipeline for novel treatments for patients, and its an added margin of safety, since human-based test systems may better predict real-world outcomes. In addition, for animal welfare, it represents a major step towards ending the use of laboratory animals in drug testing with thousands of animals, including dogs and primates, eventually be spared each year.Implementation of the regimen will begin immediately for investigational new drug or IND applications, where inclusion of New Approach Methodologies or NAMs data is encouraged.Over the coming year, the FDA aims to launch a pilot program allowing select monoclonal antibody developers to use a primarily non-animal-based testing strategy, which will be under close FDA consultation.To make determinations of efficacy, the FDA will also begin using pre-existing, real-world safety data from other countries, with comparable regulatory standards, where the drug has already been studied in humans.The agency is also releasing a roadmap, which will be discussed by the FDA and its federal partners through a public workshop to be hosted later this year.The FDA expects that animal testing requirement will be reduced, refined, or potentially replaced using a range of approaches. These would include AI-based computational models of toxicity and cell lines and organoid toxicity testing in a laboratory setting.Replacing animal testing in monoclonal antibody safety evaluation encourages developers to leverage computer modeling and artificial intelligence to predict a drug's behavior, which will drastically reduce the need for animal trials.Further, the agency will promote the use of lab-grown human 'organoids' and organ-on-a-chip systems that mimic human organs, such as liver, heart, and immune organs, to test drug safety. These experiments can reveal toxic effects and provide a more direct window into human responses. Such toxic effects, if any, could easily go undetected in animals.The guidelines of the agency will be updated to allow consideration of data from these new methods. With that, companies that submit strong safety data from non-animal tests may receive streamlined review, as the need for certain animal studies is eliminated.In addition, the FDA expects that the use of these modern techniques would help speed up the drug development process, enabling monoclonal antibody therapies to reach patients more quickly without compromising safety.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX