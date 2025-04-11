Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: Bionoid Pharma Inc. Announces Completion of 2024 Financial Audit

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The audit was conducted by Aloba Awomolo & Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, who were engaged earlier this year as Bionoid's external auditor.

"This marks an important milestone for Bionoid," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma. "Completing our 2024 audit puts us in a strong position as we now shift our focus toward the next phase of our corporate growth strategy - including the work required to advance our application to uplist to a more senior stock exchange. We remain committed to transparency, strong governance, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

The audited financial statements will be filed on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

About Bionoid Pharma Inc.

Bionoid Pharma Inc. is a forward-thinking company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to unlock new commercial opportunities and improve digital engagement. With a strategic emphasis on growth through acquisitions, Bionoid's five-year roadmap includes acquiring revenue-generating businesses and integrating its proprietary AI Maverick technology to enhance operational efficiency and user experience.

AI Maverick is a versatile, AI-powered platform designed to support a wide range of applications, from intelligent customer interaction tools to dynamic communication and data-driven engagement systems. As Bionoid continues to evolve, the flexibility of the Maverick platform provides a foundation for innovation across multiple sectors. Through these initiatives, the company aims to build long-term value, attract strategic partners, and establish a strong position in the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

