Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Rebrands as AI Maverick Intel, Inc. to Reflect Strategic Shift Toward AI-Driven Innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Bionoid Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:BINP) proudly announces its corporate rebranding to AI Maverick Intel, Inc., marking a significant transformation in its strategic direction. This change underscores the company's commitment to leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technologies to revolutionize customer acquisition and engagement across healthcare, biotech, and other sectors.

The rebranding follows the successful acquisition of AI Maverick Intel, a leading platform renowned for its proprietary AI solutions that automate and enhance audience engagement. The platform's capabilities enable intelligent, two-way communication and data-driven interactions, positioning the company at the forefront of AI-driven business solutions.

"Our evolution into AI Maverick Intel, Inc. signifies more than a name change; it represents our dedication to pioneering AI technologies that drive meaningful engagement and sustainable growth," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of AI Maverick Intel, Inc. "By integrating cutting-edge AI solutions, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders."

The company's flagship AI Maverick platform is designed to streamline customer acquisition processes, enabling businesses to identify, reach, and engage their target audiences with unprecedented efficiency and precision. This strategic shift aligns with the company's vision to become a leader in AI-driven solutions that foster innovation and long-term value creation.

Bionoid Pharma Inc. is a growth-oriented AI company focused on acquiring and enhancing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The technology enables intelligent, two-way communication and data-driven engagement across healthcare, biotech, and other sectors. Bionoid aims to deliver long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

