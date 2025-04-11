Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
11.04.25
08:08 Uhr
0,089 Euro
0,000
-0,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
11.04.2025 13:50 Uhr
132 Leser
Cantargia Publishes Annual Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2025 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - Cantargia (Cantargia AB (publ); Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that the annual report for 2024 has been published. The Annual Report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website, www.cantargia.com.

"We see considerable interest in our programs, especially CAN10, and we will do all we can to capitalize on that interest to the benefit of all our stakeholders. My aim personally is to use all my experience to accelerate the creation of value from our programs and platform.", said Damian Marron, interim CEO of Cantargia.

For further information, please contact:

Damian Marron, Interim CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-11 13:30 CEST.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Annual Report 2024

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
