Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $300,000 and up to 10,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering."

The Offering

Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until two years (24 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.06 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") and $0.08 will acquire an additional common share until eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified finders in consideration for their assistance with the Offering. The finder's fees may be payable in cash and/or securities of Bold at the discretion of the Company and in accordance with the rules of the TSXV.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four (4) month and one (1) day hold period and regulatory approval.

A first closing of 600,000 FT Units and 1,760,000 WC Units for gross proceeds of $124,000.00 has been effected. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on August 12, 2025. In order to allow for the completion of additional subscriptions to the Offering, a further closing is expected to occur when fully subscribed or on April 28, 2025.

Ring of Fire News

In other news, Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations, leaders of the Northern Road Link project, have recently expressed support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stated commitment to invest $1 billion in road infrastructure to the Ring of Fire and to improve the federal permitting process. The March 19th, 2025 article by Northern Road Link may be accessed at Northern Road Link News Update.

About Bold's Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire

Bold has a vested 10% carried interest (to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI-43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt @ 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cutoff grade of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG/CACR Website 2023). Bold has a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the claims and is the All Other Metals' Project Operator. Bold also owns a right of first refusal on a 1% Net Smelter Royalty covering all metals produced from the property. The Koper Lake Property is located adjacent to and contiguous with Wyloo Ring of Fire's (formerly Noront Resources Ltd.) Blackbird Chromite deposit and within 300 m of the Eagles Nest Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Deposit in the permit stage.

The Ring of Fire access and infrastructure development continues within the environmental permitting process. The two closest First Nations are acting as proponents for the all-weather access and supply roads. Information about Bold's Ring of Fire projects, the Ring of Fire infrastructure development and various critical mineral articles can be accessed on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

