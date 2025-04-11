Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV: ZBNI) (OTCQB: ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company"):

Zeb Nickel Corp is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey over its project area, conducted by Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics (Pty) Ltd. The survey incorporated both gravity and magnetic data, designed to enhance the company's understanding of the underlying geological structures.

The airborne data, flown at no cost to Zeb Nickel, has enabled the company to access a comprehensive dataset without diluting shareholder value.

This newly acquired dataset has confirmed key aspects of the company's geological model - particularly the presence of a long-lived ultramafic magmatic plumbing system connecting the Uitloop I and II bodies. The survey has further highlighted several major NE-SW fault zones, interpreted to be part of a regional fault network, that likely acted as magma conduits and trap sites for sulfide mineralisation.

The airborne data strengthens Zeb Nickel's exploration thesis that multiple zones of sulfide mineralisation - disseminated, semi-massive and potentially massive - are vertically stacked and associated with a feeder system analogous to those at Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef Project and African Rainbow Minerals' Nkomati Nickel Mine hosted in the Uitkomst Intrusion.

To deepen the interpretation and support drill targeting within Zone 2 and Zone 3, Zeb Nickel will be submitting the dataset to a consulting geophysical company who are a leading provider of geophysical solutions across Southern, Central and West Africa.

The scope of the interpretation will include:

3D inversion and voxel clipping to refine imaging of subsurface structures

Re-processing and re-interpretation of both gravity and magnetic inversions

Generation of very high-resolution voxel models over the project area

Integrated modelling and reporting, with results intended to define high-priority drill targets in untested parts of the ultramafic plumbing system.

The Company believes that this work will directly support the delineation of higher-grade Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation in Zone 2, as well as the identification of potential massive sulfide zones in Zone 3, where recent data suggests similarities to the sulfide mineralisation style of the Uitkomst deposit.

VP Exploration of Zeb Nickel, Richard Montjoie, commented, "This survey has provided clear confirmation of the structural and geological controls on nickel and PGE mineralisation at Zeb Nickel. The presence of a robust feeder system between Uitloop I and II supports our model of vertically stacked mineralised zones and significantly upgrades the prospectivity of both Zone 2 and Zone 3. This new dataset, combined with our recent drill results, sets the stage for the delineation of a higher-grade nickel-PGE resource. Our upcoming drilling campaign will build directly off this work, with the goal of declaring a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource that reflects the true value of the high-grade sulphide mineralisation we're seeing across the project."

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: interpretations of geophysical data, the potential extension and connectivity of ultramafic bodies, the existence and extent of a feeder or plumbing system, the significance of magnetic and gravity anomalies, statements regarding the potential for massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, the planned re-processing and interpretation of geophysical data, the intention to delineate drill targets in Zone 2 and Zone 3, the objective of declaring a higher-grade maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, and the broader development strategy of the Zeb Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of geophysical and geological data, the availability of financing on reasonable terms, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner, the results of planned exploration activities, and assumptions regarding market conditions and commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, the outcome of current and future exploration and drilling programs, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the ability to secure financing and maintain access to capital markets, delays or inability to obtain necessary permits, approvals or licences, political and regulatory risks, environmental risks, and other risks related to mineral exploration and development.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248155

SOURCE: Zeb Nickel Corp.